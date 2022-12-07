Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on APD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.61.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD traded down $2.87 on Tuesday, hitting $312.10. 1,295,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,137. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $320.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.40 and a 200-day moving average of $253.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

