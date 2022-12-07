AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.50

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.50 and traded as low as C$8.11. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$8.25, with a volume of 180,371 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$14.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.64.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$194.25 million and a P/E ratio of 4.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.63.

Insider Activity

About AirBoss of America

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.83 per share, with a total value of C$368,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,864,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,095,451.06.

(Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

