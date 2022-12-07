AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Trading 5.7% Higher

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 1,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 18,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

AirIQ Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.22 million and a PE ratio of 14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

AirIQ (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.17 million during the quarter.

AirIQ Company Profile

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

