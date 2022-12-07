Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXNY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXNY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.85. Aixtron shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 6,700 shares traded.
Aixtron Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64.
Aixtron Company Profile
AIXTRON SE is a provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company’s technology solutions are used by a range of customers across the world to build components for electronic and opto-electronic applications based on compound, silicon or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in fiber optic communication systems, wireless and mobile telephony applications, optical and electronic storage devices, computing, signaling and lighting, displays, as well as a range of other technologies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aixtron (AIXNY)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.