Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.87

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.87 and last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 106759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.