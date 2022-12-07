Albion Enterprise VCT PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.18 (LON:AAEV)

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.18 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Albion Enterprise VCT Stock Performance

LON:AAEV remained flat at GBX 120.50 ($1.47) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,969. The company has a market cap of £108.21 million and a PE ratio of 502.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.89. Albion Enterprise VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 117 ($1.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 126.50 ($1.54).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albion Enterprise VCT news, insider Christopher Burrows bought 15,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £19,998.87 ($24,385.89).

About Albion Enterprise VCT

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and growth stage investments. It seeks to invest in the information technology, software, pharmaceutical services, leisure sector, healthcare technology and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

