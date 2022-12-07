Aleph Zero (AZERO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $179.39 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. In the last week, Aleph Zero has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $179.39 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00005659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 188,363,406 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

