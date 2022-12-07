Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 323,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,654,873 shares.The stock last traded at $7.37 and had previously closed at $7.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 120.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.