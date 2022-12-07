Algorand Hits 24 Hour Volume of $69.16 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last week, Algorand has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $69.16 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001311 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00078476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00056733 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00024901 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000258 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,349,539,880 coins and its circulating supply is 7,126,149,454 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

