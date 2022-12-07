Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Short Interest Down 7.8% in November

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,800 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 382,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,528.0 days.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASGTF opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. Altus Group has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $56.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ASGTF shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

