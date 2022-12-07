AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.31

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.31 and last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 6473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMCX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

AMC Networks Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,493 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 875,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 186,385 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 103,551 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,582,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 68,610 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.