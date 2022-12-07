AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.31

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.31 and last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 6473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AMCX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.
The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64.
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
