American Express Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the payment services company on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.
American Express has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American Express has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Express to earn $10.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.
American Express Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,686,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.26.
Insider Activity at American Express
In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $397,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
