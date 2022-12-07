American Express Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the payment services company on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

American Express has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American Express has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Express to earn $10.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,686,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $397,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

