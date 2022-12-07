American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Kurt Knight Sells 25,685 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) COO Kurt Knight sold 25,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $97,859.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,405,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,913.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Well alerts:

On Thursday, December 1st, Kurt Knight sold 18,116 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $67,391.52.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Kurt Knight sold 5,483 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $21,877.17.

American Well Stock Down 6.5 %

American Well stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. 1,851,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,017. American Well Co. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $6.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $917.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 95.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. On average, analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Well by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,327,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,387,000 after purchasing an additional 735,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Well by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,054,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,405,000 after buying an additional 1,129,172 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in American Well by 12.8% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,997 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in American Well by 15.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 11,867,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Well by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after acquiring an additional 250,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMWL shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.