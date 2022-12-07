Analysts Set Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT at $42.17

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on CYRX shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Insider Activity at Cryoport

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $142,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Cryoport Stock Down 1.1 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.55. 3,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,557. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $859.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.21. Cryoport has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $70.90.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.