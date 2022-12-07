Analysts Set Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT at $42.17

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on CYRX shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $142,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.55. 3,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,557. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $859.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.21. Cryoport has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $70.90.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

