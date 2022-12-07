Analysts Set Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Price Target at $52.00

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Worldline from €49.00 ($51.58) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. New Street Research began coverage on Worldline in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a €63.00 ($66.32) price objective for the company.

Worldline Stock Performance

Shares of WRDLY stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 21,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,585. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94. Worldline has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $29.87.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

