Analysts Set Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Price Target at $52.00

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2022

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLYGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Worldline from €49.00 ($51.58) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. New Street Research began coverage on Worldline in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a €63.00 ($66.32) price objective for the company.

Worldline Stock Performance

Shares of WRDLY stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 21,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,585. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94. Worldline has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $29.87.

About Worldline

(Get Rating)

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.