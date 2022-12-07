Analysts Set Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Price Target at $465.00

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $465.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YARIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Yara International ASA from 440.00 to 475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

Shares of YARIY stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $22.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,712. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $29.19.

Yara International ASA Cuts Dividend

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.3734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

