Analyzing Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) and Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) and Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Greenwave Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Greenwave Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Greenwave Technology Solutions and Reliance Steel & Aluminum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenwave Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Reliance Steel & Aluminum 0 1 5 0 2.83

Earnings & Valuation

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus price target of $222.40, indicating a potential upside of 6.55%. Given Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reliance Steel & Aluminum is more favorable than Greenwave Technology Solutions.

This table compares Greenwave Technology Solutions and Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenwave Technology Solutions $8.10 million 1.31 -$1.63 million N/A N/A Reliance Steel & Aluminum $14.09 billion 0.87 $1.41 billion $30.57 6.83

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has higher revenue and earnings than Greenwave Technology Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of Greenwave Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greenwave Technology Solutions and Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenwave Technology Solutions -111.97% -159.52% -104.61% Reliance Steel & Aluminum 10.98% 29.31% 19.18%

Summary

Reliance Steel & Aluminum beats Greenwave Technology Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Empire Services, Inc., operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina. The company, through its 11 metal recycling facilities, collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap ferrous and nonferrous metals for recycling iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel, and zinc. It is involved in the purchasing and selling processed and unprocessed scrap metals to steel mills and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as MassRoots, Inc and changed its name to Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. in October 2021. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Suffolk, Virginia.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwave Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwave Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.