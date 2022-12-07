Analyzing Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) & Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $238.92 million 4.91 $60.65 million $5.97 13.40 Zions Bancorporation, National Association $2.97 billion 2.37 $1.13 billion $5.30 8.88

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than Nicolet Bankshares. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicolet Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

42.1% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 27.21% 10.87% 1.22% Zions Bancorporation, National Association 26.92% 14.98% 0.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nicolet Bankshares and Zions Bancorporation, National Association, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Zions Bancorporation, National Association 1 13 4 0 2.17

Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.28%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus price target of $62.45, indicating a potential upside of 32.73%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than Nicolet Bankshares.

Risk & Volatility

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats Nicolet Bankshares on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, and remote deposit capture services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks, as well as facilitates crop insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 52 branches throughout Wisconsin and Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington. The company was founded on February 17, 1961, and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

