Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB Price Hits $290.28 on Major Exchanges (aBNBc)

Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB (aBNBc) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB token can currently be bought for about $290.28 or 0.01701907 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB has a market capitalization of $95.01 million and $25.90 worth of Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $931.52 or 0.05528064 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.29 or 0.00500201 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,038.12 or 0.29898480 BTC.

Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB Token Profile

Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB’s official Twitter account is @ankr. The official website for Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB (aBNBc) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB is 290.28107649 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/earn/stake/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.