Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.46 and last traded at $31.47. Approximately 147,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,098,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 3.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 668,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,032,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,520,000 after acquiring an additional 511,656 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Antero Resources by 7,237.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,535 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Antero Resources by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.