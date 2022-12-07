AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Stock Price Down 7.7% After Insider Selling

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $13.17 and last traded at $13.18. 108,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,605,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

Specifically, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 341,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $4,621,536.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,835.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 341,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $4,621,536.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,835.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $682,296.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,238,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,400,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,684,857 shares of company stock worth $23,242,297. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth approximately $96,920,000. NetEase Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $120,999,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,820 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 499.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $45,208,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

