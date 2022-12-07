AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,724 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of AutoZone worth $108,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 15.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 184.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,316,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 10.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,568.40.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $21.61 on Wednesday, hitting $2,478.53. 4,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,374. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,393.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,226.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $25.69 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

