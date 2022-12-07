AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 384,171 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $90,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Duke Energy by 39.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 24.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,144,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

DUK stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.05. 46,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,572. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.95. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

