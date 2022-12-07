AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,452,173 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 468,285 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of Best Buy worth $94,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 23.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,174 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,847 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 29.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Best Buy by 44.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,060 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 44,369 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BBY. Bank of America upped their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:BBY traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.94. 81,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,037. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average is $73.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,633 shares of company stock worth $31,923,616 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

