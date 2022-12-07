AQR Capital Management LLC Has $102.30 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 677,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 329,718 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $102,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,207,000 after acquiring an additional 332,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after acquiring an additional 673,451 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,420 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,286,000 after acquiring an additional 115,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,003,000 after acquiring an additional 144,787 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Down 0.0 %

WM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.54. The company had a trading volume of 24,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,792. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.