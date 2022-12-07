AQR Capital Management LLC Has $83.63 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,414 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738,265 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Expedia Group worth $83,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 817.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 412.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Trading Down 6.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $6.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.51. The stock had a trading volume of 98,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,659. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.02 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.21.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.