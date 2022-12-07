AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 100,106 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,089,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100,106 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Medtronic worth $97,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $77.10. 91,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,507,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $114.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.36. The firm has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.58.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

