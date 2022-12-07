AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 53,698 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 53,698 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $85,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $831.49. 18,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,608. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $870.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $791.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $713.89. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.33.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.