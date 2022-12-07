ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.09

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and traded as high as $17.52. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 16,205 shares trading hands.

ArrowMark Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $123.24 million, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18.

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is 294.35%.

Institutional Trading of ArrowMark Financial

About ArrowMark Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the third quarter worth $175,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in ArrowMark Financial by 13.9% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 38,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ArrowMark Financial by 23.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ArrowMark Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the third quarter worth $74,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.