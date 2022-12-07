ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.09

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and traded as high as $17.52. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 16,205 shares trading hands.
ArrowMark Financial Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $123.24 million, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18.
ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is 294.35%.
Institutional Trading of ArrowMark Financial
About ArrowMark Financial
StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.
