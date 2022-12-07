ASD Reaches Market Cap of $48.76 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 6th. ASD has a market capitalization of $48.76 million and $1.91 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0738 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010754 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00052625 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005770 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021357 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00240400 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003687 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0762355 USD and is up 2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,832,047.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

