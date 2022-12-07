Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115,266 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $80,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,456,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.0% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.72. 15,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $270.88.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.