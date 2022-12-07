Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Insider Sells $119,855.20 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total value of $119,855.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,439,221.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Axon Enterprise Stock Performance
NASDAQ AXON traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,639. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.84. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise
About Axon Enterprise
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axon Enterprise (AXON)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.