Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Insider Sells $119,855.20 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total value of $119,855.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,439,221.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXON traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,639. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.84. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

About Axon Enterprise

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

