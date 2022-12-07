Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.76

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.76 and last traded at $79.95, with a volume of 17396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.55.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

About Axsome Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

