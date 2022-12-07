Bank of America Initiates Coverage on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €860.00 ($905.26) to €885.00 ($931.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €598.00 ($629.47) to €619.00 ($651.58) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €480.00 ($505.26) to €470.00 ($494.74) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $661.00.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $597.15 on Monday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $420.00 and a 52-week high of $1,019.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.88.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

