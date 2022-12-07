Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.71

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 1106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.10 ($5.37) to €5.50 ($5.79) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

