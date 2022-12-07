Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.71

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 1106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.10 ($5.37) to €5.50 ($5.79) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Bankinter Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
Bankinter Cuts Dividend
Bankinter Company Profile
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
