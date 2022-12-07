Barclays Increases Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $255.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.33.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $242.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 61,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

