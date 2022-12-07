Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $111.91 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last week, Beldex has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $111.91 million and $1.17 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.91 or 0.07296513 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00035512 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00078865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00056793 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001317 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00024619 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.