Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Short Interest Update

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BLCM stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

