Berenberg Bank Reiterates €28.00 Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) has been given a €28.00 ($29.47) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($36.84) target price on Aixtron in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($34.74) price target on Aixtron in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of ETR:AIXA traded down €0.33 ($0.35) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €31.32 ($32.97). 311,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €25.64. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €15.20 ($16.00) and a 12 month high of €32.01 ($33.69). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 34.42.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

