Berkley W R Corp Boosts Stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,469 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTCV. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 228.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 219,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,063 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 146,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 73,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 41,070 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Price Performance

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,879. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. V

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

