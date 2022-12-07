Berkley W R Corp Increases Stock Holdings in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) by 486.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in CONX were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in CONX in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CONX by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,440,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CONX by 6.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 896,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 54,425 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of CONX by 2,527.4% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 351,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 338,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CONX by 80.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CONX Price Performance
CONX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 8,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,768. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. CONX Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.20.
CONX Company Profile
CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.
