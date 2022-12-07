Berkley W R Corp Makes New Investment in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.09% of Concord Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CND. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Concord Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,001,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition in the second quarter worth $7,368,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Concord Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,157,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Concord Acquisition by 761.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 528,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 467,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Concord Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,294,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concord Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE CND traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,141. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. Concord Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14.

Concord Acquisition Company Profile

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

