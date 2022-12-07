Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYND. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Beyond Meat to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Shares of BYND traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 86,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 7.68. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58.

Insider Transactions at Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.49). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 86.35% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 6,981 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $90,753.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 6.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Articles

