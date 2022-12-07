Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Shares Up 10.2%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Up 10.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates in four segments: Fixed-line Domestic Communication; Cellular Communication; Internet, International Communications, and NEP Services and ICT Solutions; and Multi-channel Television.

