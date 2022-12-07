BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Holdings Raised by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,410 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,260,000 after buying an additional 371,203 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 136.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,334,000 after acquiring an additional 804,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,915 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.83) to GBX 2,300 ($28.05) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($28.17) to GBX 2,330 ($28.41) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.83) to GBX 2,250 ($27.44) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,913.20.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.6 %

BHP Group Profile

BHP stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.39. 67,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,317. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.50.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.