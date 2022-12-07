Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Trading Up 1.2%

Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.
Biloxi Marsh Lands Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75.
Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 26th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
About Biloxi Marsh Lands
Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in Louisiana and Texas. Its principal assets are surface and mineral rights to approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. The company was founded in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.
