Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Biogen by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Biogen by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $292.32. 17,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,044. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.70. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

