BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 426,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,158. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 73,427 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,044 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 263,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the period.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

