BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 426,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,158. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.