BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

BTZ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.62. 11,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,693. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 68,460 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 240,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 55,929 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 435,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 40,867 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 419,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

