BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EGF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. 1,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,046. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.70.
About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
