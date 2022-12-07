BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EGF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. 1,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,046. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

(Get Rating)

See Also

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.